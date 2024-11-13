Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Entergy (ETR)

Entergy (NYSE: ETR) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/9/2024 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $152.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $138.00 to $165.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2024 – Entergy was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $138.00.

11/4/2024 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $116.00.

11/1/2024 – Entergy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/1/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $119.00 to $144.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $137.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $143.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $146.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $145.00 to $165.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $140.00 to $143.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/15/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $131.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2024 – Entergy had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $138.00 to $137.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $130.00 to $140.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/25/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $115.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/20/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $143.00 to $144.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2024 – Entergy was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $115.00.

9/16/2024 – Entergy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $123.00 to $130.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Entergy stock traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.96. 593,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,620. The firm has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.33. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $96.15 and a 1-year high of $156.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.08. Entergy had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.05%.

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.56, for a total transaction of $398,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,288,742.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,338 shares of company stock worth $4,460,238. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in Entergy by 423.8% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its position in Entergy by 93.7% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

