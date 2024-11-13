Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Issues Earnings Results

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 25.53% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Repay updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Repay Price Performance

Shares of RPAY stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $9.02. 623,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,379. The firm has a market cap of $881.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.12. Repay has a 52 week low of $6.93 and a 52 week high of $11.27.

Get Repay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $58,879.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,263.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

About Repay

(Get Free Report)

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.