Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.97 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Repay updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
RPAY traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The stock had a trading volume of 655,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,523. The stock has a market cap of $878.77 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83. Repay has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $11.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.12.
In related news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $1,750,351.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 240,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,995,480.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 269,524 shares of company stock valued at $2,222,784 over the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.
