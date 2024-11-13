RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.
NASDAQ RGCO opened at $21.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $24.20.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.
RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,179 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.
