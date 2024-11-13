Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) EVP Sells $4,434,890.13 in Stock

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) EVP Jennifer Kayden Lee sold 66,861 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $4,434,890.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,472.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.2 %
RYTM traded down $3.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,327. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.38 and a 1 year high of $68.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.34.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.07. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 367.36% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The firm had revenue of $33.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYTM. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 62.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $63,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 513.3% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.
About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the rare neuroendocrine diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE (setmelanotide), a rare melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.
See Also
