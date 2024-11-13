Richardson Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Richardson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Richardson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Richardson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,882,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,515,000 after acquiring an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,895,000 after acquiring an additional 466,457 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,967,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,756,000 after acquiring an additional 211,811 shares in the last quarter.

VIG opened at $201.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $197.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.18. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $158.46 and a 12-month high of $203.80. The firm has a market cap of $87.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

