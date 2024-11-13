Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW) Short Interest Up 210.3% in October

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTIW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 210.3% from the October 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Rigetti Computing Stock Up 23.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTIW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average of $0.15. Rigetti Computing has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.40.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

