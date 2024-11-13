RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, CIBC Analyst Says

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at CIBC from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.00% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price target on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.71.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REI.UN
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at December 31, 2023, our portfolio is comprised of 188 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 32.6 million square feet (at RioCan’s interest) including office, residential rental and 9 development properties.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.