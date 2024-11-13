RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:RSF)

RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1398 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 25.2% per year over the last three years. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble.
RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:RSF opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.
About RiverNorth Capital and Income Fund
RiverNorth Specialty Finance Corporation’s ISS Governance QualityScore as of N/A is N/A. The pillar scores are Audit: N/A; Board: N/A; Shareholder Rights: N/A; Compensation: N/A.
