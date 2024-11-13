Robert John Terry Sells 10,522 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) SVP Robert John Terry sold 10,522 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $926,041.22. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,639.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Robert John Terry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Robert John Terry sold 1,821 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $164,181.36.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS stock traded down $3.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,700,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,652. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $82.13 and a one year high of $120.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.61.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 49.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 179,590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 59,145 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 46,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 28.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

