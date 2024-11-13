Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $2,402,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $559,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,611,000. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 579 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.86, for a total transaction of $154,511.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,151.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $277.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $267.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.57. The company has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.21.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

