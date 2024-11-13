Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Files 8-K with SEC Regarding New Registration Statement and Prospectus Supplement

On November 13, 2024, Rockwell Medical, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to provide an update on recent developments. The filing disclosed that on October 8, 2024, the company submitted a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (the New Registration Statement) to replace its prior shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-259923). The old registration statement was set to expire on October 8, 2024, and the new one was deemed effective on October 21, 2024.

In connection with the new registration statement, Rockwell Medical filed a prospectus supplement on November 13, 2024, covering an offering of up to $25,000,000 of the company’s common stock. This offering falls under the Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement dated April 8, 2022, between Rockwell Medical and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. The company has also included the legal opinion of its counsel, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, regarding the securities covered by the Prospectus Supplement, attached as Exhibit 5.1 in the filing.

The filing under Item 9.01 also included the necessary financial statements and exhibits, including the opinion of Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, a consent document, and a cover page interactive data file. Rockwell Medical confirmed that the filing is not intended to fulfill any specific rule under the Securities Act but is made to disclose these particular events.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full filing on the SEC’s website for comprehensive details regarding Rockwell Medical’s recent activities in securing its financial standing and fulfilling regulatory obligations. It is essential to note that the information contained in this Form 8-K filing may impact the company’s financial performance and standing in the market going forward.

Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.

