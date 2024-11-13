Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Files 8-K with SEC Regarding New Registration Statement and Prospectus Supplement

On November 13, 2024, Rockwell Medical, Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to provide an update on recent developments. The filing disclosed that on October 8, 2024, the company submitted a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (the New Registration Statement) to replace its prior shelf registration statement on Form S-3 (No. 333-259923). The old registration statement was set to expire on October 8, 2024, and the new one was deemed effective on October 21, 2024.
In connection with the new registration statement, Rockwell Medical filed a prospectus supplement on November 13, 2024, covering an offering of up to $25,000,000 of the company’s common stock. This offering falls under the Controlled Equity Offering Sales Agreement dated April 8, 2022, between Rockwell Medical and Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. The company has also included the legal opinion of its counsel, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, regarding the securities covered by the Prospectus Supplement, attached as Exhibit 5.1 in the filing.
Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the full filing on the SEC’s website for comprehensive details regarding Rockwell Medical’s recent activities in securing its financial standing and fulfilling regulatory obligations. It is essential to note that the information contained in this Form 8-K filing may impact the company’s financial performance and standing in the market going forward.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Rockwell Medical’s 8K filing here.
Rockwell Medical Company Profile
Rockwell Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare company that engages in the development, manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of various hemodialysis products for dialysis providers worldwide. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU which are indicated to maintain hemoglobin in adult undergoing hemodialysis.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rockwell Medical
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes