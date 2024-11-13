Rossmore Private Capital Has $7.41 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Rossmore Private Capital reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.9% of Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 133.0% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 103,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $92.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.46. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $93.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

