Rossmore Private Capital Sells 1,327 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Rossmore Private Capital decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,953 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,327 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 46,637 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CVS Health Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE CVS opened at $54.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.88. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The company has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.55.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

