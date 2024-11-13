Roth Capital Forecasts Higher Earnings for Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flotek Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flotek Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

Separately, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Flotek Industries from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Flotek Industries Stock Performance

NYSE FTK opened at $7.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.55. Flotek Industries has a twelve month low of $2.64 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $221.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Flotek Industries had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $49.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Flotek Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 545,246 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 39,695 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 18,524 shares during the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven green chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial and commercial markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Chemistry Technologies (CT) and Data Analytics (DA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.