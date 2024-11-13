Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Short Interest Update

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 64.8% from the October 15th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Price Performance

Shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.23. 13,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,826. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.03. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $29.21.

Get Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock. Embree Financial Group increased its position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the period. Embree Financial Group owned approximately 0.51% of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.