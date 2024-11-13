RPG Investment Advisory LLC Invests $6.95 Million in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,952,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $107.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $480.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $94.73 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $160.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novo Nordisk A/S

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.