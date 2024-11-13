RPG Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,410 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.0% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958,421 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $176,317,000 after acquiring an additional 313,525 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,644,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $88.25 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.67 and a 200 day moving average of $84.57. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.64 and a fifty-two week high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $113.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 94.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Medtronic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Medtronic

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.