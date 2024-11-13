Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK) CFO Sells $330,143.20 in Stock

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $330,143.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,963,303.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kiran Kumar Choudary also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 2,670 shares of Rubrik stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $120,336.90.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $77,670.00.

On Tuesday, October 22nd, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 11,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $454,182.00.

On Thursday, October 31st, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 4,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $188,955.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 14,000 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.81, for a total transaction of $557,340.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 1,500 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $59,100.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 7,583 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $304,381.62.

On Monday, October 14th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 45,800 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $1,796,276.00.

On Thursday, September 26th, Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 51,924 shares of Rubrik stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $1,630,932.84.

RBRK stock opened at $44.81 on Wednesday. Rubrik, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.34 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.27.

Rubrik ( NYSE:RBRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.58 million. Analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBRK. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Rubrik from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter worth about $192,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Rubrik in the second quarter worth about $235,000.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

