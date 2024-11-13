Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Trading Down 6.6% – Time to Sell?

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.65 and last traded at $2.68. 5,727,951 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 6,891,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Down 10.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $508.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,943,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 192,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,528,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,103,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 576,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 207,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

