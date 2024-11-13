Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 1,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile
