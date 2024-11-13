Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SNPHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Santen Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Santen Pharmaceutical stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.78. 1,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,332. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.29. Santen Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Santen Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Santen Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices in Japan and internationally. Its product portfolio includes tafluprost/timolol maleate, a prostaglandin F2a derivative and a beta-adrenergic receptor blocker; and netarsudil mesilate and latanoprost, a prostaglandin F2a derivative which is marketing approval phase for the treatment of glaucoma and ocular hypertension.

