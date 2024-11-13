SAP (ETR:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

Shares of SAP SE (ETR:SAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €223.45 ($237.71) and last traded at €221.60 ($235.74), with a volume of 1206912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €221.40 ($235.53).

SAP Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $257.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €207.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is €191.99.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

