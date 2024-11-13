Saturna Capital Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Saturna Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,002,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,805,000 after buying an additional 420,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,840,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,728,000 after buying an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,947,000 after buying an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLD opened at $114.39 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $101.11 and a one year high of $137.52.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 39.08% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.01%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.12.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

