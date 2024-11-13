Saturna Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 1.5% of Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $113,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 2,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 9,476 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total value of $2,696,202.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,381 shares of company stock worth $24,825,275. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Stryker from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.65.

Stryker Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $387.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $362.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.42. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $276.60 and a 52-week high of $388.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $147.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

