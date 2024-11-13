Saturna Capital Corp Takes $226,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Saturna Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in PayPal by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,160 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in PayPal by 9,864.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,030 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in PayPal by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,544,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,492,000 after purchasing an additional 899,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $86.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.28 and a 12 month high of $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.63.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer started coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Phillip Securities reaffirmed an “accumulate” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

