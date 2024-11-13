Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 135 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $201.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $203.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

