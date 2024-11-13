Savvy Advisors Inc. Acquires 492 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,179 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter worth $2,871,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in Blackstone by 4.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,907,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,591,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $243,699,000 after buying an additional 24,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $171.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Blackstone from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blackstone from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.63.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 42,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $7,433,289.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 387,137 shares in the company, valued at $68,112,883.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $180.78 on Wednesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $183.96. The firm has a market cap of $130.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $157.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.21%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

