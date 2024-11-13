Savvy Advisors Inc. Has $736,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 540 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.14.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE DIS opened at $101.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $183.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $96.73.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

