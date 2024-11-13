Savvy Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Savvy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.9% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 358,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 88,603 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,694,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 189,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,219,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 409,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $184,088,000 after acquiring an additional 32,157 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $497.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.97. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $307.09 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $455.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 251.96% and a net margin of 14.65%. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $467.00 to $529.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Motorola Solutions from $436.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.43.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

