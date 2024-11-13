Savvy Advisors Inc. Purchases 184 Shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Shares of LCTU opened at $65.28 on Wednesday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.52 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.00.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

