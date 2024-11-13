Savvy Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Savvy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $423,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJS opened at $115.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $85.38 and a one year high of $117.72.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

