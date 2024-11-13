Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Schlumberger by 72.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,950,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,875,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,333,485 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,986,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,712,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,606,191 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,640,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $635,883,000 after buying an additional 3,069,395 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at about $92,944,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $91,364,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.97.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Schlumberger stock opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $38.66 and a 12-month high of $55.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $2,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,160.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

