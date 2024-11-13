Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 535.38 ($6.89) and traded as low as GBX 531 ($6.83). Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund shares last traded at GBX 531 ($6.83), with a volume of 56,781 shares traded.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £825.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,123.53 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 535.38 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 529.81.

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

