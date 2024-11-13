Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after purchasing an additional 270,565 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,769,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,647,000 after buying an additional 1,529,043 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,395,000 after acquiring an additional 656,213 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,791 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,364,391 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm has a market cap of $113.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.