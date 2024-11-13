Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,546 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Diageo during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 777.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Diageo by 1,395.0% in the third quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DEO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE:DEO traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.07. 255,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 754,055. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $117.84 and a 12-month high of $154.71.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

