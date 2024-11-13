Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,792 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 14.9% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 4,652 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Guggenheim downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.36, for a total value of $428,967.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,721.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 11,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.03, for a total value of $3,518,451.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,966,996.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,596 shares of company stock valued at $10,698,289. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.08 on Wednesday, hitting $296.57. The company had a trading volume of 386,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,406. The stock has a market cap of $212.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $299.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.00. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The fast-food giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.79% and a negative return on equity of 175.42%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.65%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.