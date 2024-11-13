Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Has $424,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,036,779 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86,195 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,506,863 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,250,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,432 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $1,171,516,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,875,418 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $970,951,000 after buying an additional 173,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,289,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $559,424,000 after buying an additional 49,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.54. 1,925,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,475,137. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.44. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $125.67 and a 52 week high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $178.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 37.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $313,779.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,146 shares of company stock worth $2,709,186 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

