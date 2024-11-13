Science in Sport (LON:SIS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of Science in Sport plc (LON:SIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 27 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 26 ($0.33), with a volume of 57207 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.01 ($0.33).

Science in Sport Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 25.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.24, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of £59.88 million, a P/E ratio of -433.50 and a beta of 0.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Henry Turcan bought 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 24 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of £18,720 ($24,089.56). 14.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Science in Sport Company Profile

Science in Sport plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sports nutrition products for professional athletes, sports and fitness enthusiasts, and the active lifestyle community in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Science in Sport and PhD Nutrition segments.

