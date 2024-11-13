Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ) Declares $10.00 Annual Dividend

Scope Industries (OTCMKTS:SCPJ – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 10.00 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.
Scope Industries Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCPJ opened at $325.00 on Wednesday. Scope Industries has a 12-month low of $325.00 and a 12-month high of $325.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $309.80 and a 200-day moving average of $308.13.
Scope Industries Company Profile
