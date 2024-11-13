Seadrill (OTCMKTS:SDRLF) Stock Price Up 6.9% – Here’s What Happened

Seadrill Limited (OTCMKTS:SDRLF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 541,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 221,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.
Seadrill Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.14.
Seadrill Company Profile
Seadrill Limited provides offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Harsh Environment, Floaters, and Jack-ups Rigs. The company owns and operates drillships, semi-submersible rigs, and jack-up rigs for operations to ultra-deepwater in benign and harsh environments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Seadrill
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Seadrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seadrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.