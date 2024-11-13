Seaport Res Ptn Has Bullish Outlook for LYV FY2025 Earnings

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Live Nation Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Joyce now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.97. The consensus estimate for Live Nation Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LYV. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.77.

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $129.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Live Nation Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $130.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.96.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 91.89% and a net margin of 2.11%. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,956,212.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 98,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $9,637,777.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,702,115 shares in the company, valued at $360,956,212.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 29,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $2,857,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 566,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,255,395. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,000 shares of company stock worth $17,238,181 in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 184,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the second quarter worth $748,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 22.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,873,000 after acquiring an additional 18,931 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.3% in the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,940,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,173 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $3,985,000. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Live Nation Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.