Senior (OTC:SNIRF) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Senior plc (OTC:SNIRF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.67 and last traded at C$1.67, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays lowered Senior from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Senior alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNIRF

Senior Stock Performance

Senior Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.93.

(Get Free Report)

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and sells high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment manufacturers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Flexonics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.