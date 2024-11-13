SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Rating Increased to Buy at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $25.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.73.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. SentinelOne has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $30.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,453,135.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,453,135.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $240,150.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 477,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,224,513.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 361,470 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,537 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 3.4% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,310,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,182,000 after purchasing an additional 108,560 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,800,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,315,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth $80,604,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 55.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,597,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,129,000 after purchasing an additional 921,572 shares in the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

