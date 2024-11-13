ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Jeffrey A. Miller Sells 2,879 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total transaction of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at $43,740,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NOW opened at $1,048.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $916.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $815.82. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $632.25 and a 52-week high of $1,053.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in ServiceNow by 466.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $825.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,068.00 to $1,071.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $906.00 to $913.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $974.04.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

