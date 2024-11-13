ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Saturna Capital Corp

Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises about 2.2% of Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Saturna Capital Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $168,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 34 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 39 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,900.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Performance

NYSE:NOW opened at $1,050.00 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,053.26. The stock has a market cap of $216.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.03, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $920.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $818.12.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 2,879 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,019.12, for a total value of $2,934,046.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,740,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $829.68, for a total value of $1,540,715.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,502.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,359 shares of company stock valued at $5,038,241. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,020.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $974.04.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

