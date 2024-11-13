Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.38 and last traded at $16.03, with a volume of 560152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.26.

Seven & i Stock Up 12.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Company Profile

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others.

