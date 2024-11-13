Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Short Interest Down 77.0% in October

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the October 15th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Trading Down 1.4 %

SHECY traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $18.18. The stock had a trading volume of 274,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,960. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.82 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $15.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.23. The company has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Company Profile

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. provides infrastructure, electronics, and functional materials in Japan. It is also involved in processing and specialized related services. The company operates through Infrastructure Materials; Electronics Materials; Functional Materials; and Processing and Specialized Services segments.

