Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Mizuho Analyst Says

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $68.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SHOP. Bank of America raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shopify from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Shopify from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.16.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $108.24 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $139.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Shopify by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

