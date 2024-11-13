Short Interest in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI) Grows By 300.0%

APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APXI opened at $11.86 on Wednesday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Get APx Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APx Acquisition Corp. I

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APXI. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 792,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,226,000 after buying an additional 98,581 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 296.3% in the third quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 152,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 113,912 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $2,925,000. Berkley W R Corp grew its stake in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 180,499 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

About APx Acquisition Corp. I

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APx Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.