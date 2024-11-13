Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Drops By 80.0%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 388,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bio-Path Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 3,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,348. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
