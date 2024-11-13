Short Interest in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Drops By 80.0%

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 388,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bio-Path Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ BPTH traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. 3,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,348. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.61. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $0.38. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($10.60) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Path will post -6.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 97,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $194,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.66% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nanoparticle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

